Courtland Sutton announces plan for Broncos mandatory minicamp

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will be at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

Sutton announced that news on the DNVR Broncos podcast on Thursday afternoon.

“I will be there. I will be there,” Sutton told Zac Stevens, Henry Chisholm and Todd Davis. “A small tidbit. It’s been killing me not being able to be at OTAs, man. This has been a very different offseason that I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in the league. Anybody that knows me, and anybody that’s played with me, understands that I love this game.”

Sutton went on to say he wants to get the Broncos back in the playoffs and go play in a Super Bowl. He said “no one deserves it more” than the city of Denver.

Sutton was not at any of the Broncos 10 OTAs this spring, but those are voluntary. He would’ve faced a fine of more than $100,000 if he didn’t show up to team headquarters next week. The mandatory minicamp is scheduled to run June 11-13.

The wide receiver who caught 10 touchdowns a season ago, tied for fourth in the NFL, is set to make $13.6 million in 2024. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Sutton wasn’t in attendance at OTAs due to his contract situation. Payton joked it wasn’t because he didn’t like the team’s new uniforms.

Meanwhile, Sutton has been tweeting about wanting to be in the Broncos Ring of Fame one day. Getting back on the field, and building chemistry with rookie QB Bo Nix should help that cause, even if it’s a long-shot to happen.

Courtland Sutton says that process will start next Tuesday, when he re-joins his teammates at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.