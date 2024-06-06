Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Courtland Sutton announces plan for Broncos mandatory minicamp

Jun 6, 2024, 3:10 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will be at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

Sutton announced that news on the DNVR Broncos podcast on Thursday afternoon.

“I will be there. I will be there,” Sutton told Zac Stevens, Henry Chisholm and Todd Davis. “A small tidbit. It’s been killing me not being able to be at OTAs, man. This has been a very different offseason that I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in the league. Anybody that knows me, and anybody that’s played with me, understands that I love this game.”

Sutton went on to say he wants to get the Broncos back in the playoffs and go play in a Super Bowl. He said “no one deserves it more” than the city of Denver.

Sutton was not at any of the Broncos 10 OTAs this spring, but those are voluntary. He would’ve faced a fine of more than $100,000 if he didn’t show up to team headquarters next week. The mandatory minicamp is scheduled to run June 11-13.

The wide receiver who caught 10 touchdowns a season ago, tied for fourth in the NFL, is set to make $13.6 million in 2024. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Sutton wasn’t in attendance at OTAs due to his contract situation. Payton joked it wasn’t because he didn’t like the team’s new uniforms.

Meanwhile, Sutton has been tweeting about wanting to be in the Broncos Ring of Fame one day. Getting back on the field, and building chemistry with rookie QB Bo Nix should help that cause, even if it’s a long-shot to happen.

Courtland Sutton says that process will start next Tuesday, when he re-joins his teammates at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton explains being ‘confrontational’ and throwing a lot at QB prospects

Sean Payton discussed his process for grilling QB prospects -- including Bo Nix -- and why he's "confrontational" with them.

18 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Andrew Mason

It’s still early to rise for Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin

Jaleel McLaughlin is still beating teammates into the Broncos facility -- and still jumping out with his play and work ethic during OTAs.

1 day ago

Justin Simmons...

Will Petersen

Justin Simmons opens up on biggest disappointment with Broncos

"My biggest reflection when I look back is that I'm just disappointed that I didn't see this thing through," Justin Simmons told reporters

1 day ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets before the trade which sent hm to the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton explains why the Broncos traded for Zach Wilson

The Broncos rebuilt their QB room this offseason, ditching Russell Wilson for two 24-year-olds, including the trade for Zach Wilson

1 day ago

Zach Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Zach Wilson got his turn Tuesday, and it was rough at times

Zach Wilson threw an interception during Tuesday's practice, punctuating a rough day for him working with the first team.

2 days ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton talks similarities between Drew Brees and Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is known for his relationship with Drew Brees now he's got a partnership with Bo Nix

2 days ago

Courtland Sutton announces plan for Broncos mandatory minicamp