Sean Payton confirms Courtland Sutton situation is contract related

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hasn’t been with the team at OTAs the last few weeks.

However, these are voluntary practices, so it’s Sutton right to sit out.

Sutton caught 10 touchdowns in 2023, which was tied for fourth in the NFL. He reportedly thinks that warrants a raise from the $13.6 million he’s scheduled to make this upcoming season, hence why he’s not in town.

Things get interesting next week, because the Broncos are having minicamp June 11-13. It is indeed mandatory, so Sutton will get fined if he’s not at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Head coach Sean Payton expects Sutton to be present.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s OTA, Payton said that, while also confirming it’s a contract situation with Sutton.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be here for minicamp. It’s mandatory,” Payton said. “I think that’ll work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yeah, but I don’t know that for sure.”

When a follow up was asked about if Sutton wants a pay boost, Payton had jokes.

“Well, it’s not that he doesn’t like our new uniforms,” Payton quipped.

Meanwhile, last week, Sutton tweeted it’s a goal of his to go into Denver’s Ring of Fame one day, while he was not with the team. Sutton could’ve be developing chemistry with the two new QBs in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson.

Finding a rapport with those guys would help his case down the road for the Broncos most elite honor. Instead, he worked out thousands of miles away.

We’ll see if that changes next week with his presence. It’s something the head coach expects to happen, but couldn’t 100 percent confirm Courtland Sutton will be back with his teammates.