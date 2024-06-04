Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton confirms Courtland Sutton situation is contract related

Jun 4, 2024, 1:05 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hasn’t been with the team at OTAs the last few weeks.

However, these are voluntary practices, so it’s Sutton right to sit out.

Sutton caught 10 touchdowns in 2023, which was tied for fourth in the NFL. He reportedly thinks that warrants a raise from the $13.6 million he’s scheduled to make this upcoming season, hence why he’s not in town.

Things get interesting next week, because the Broncos are having minicamp June 11-13. It is indeed mandatory, so Sutton will get fined if he’s not at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Head coach Sean Payton expects Sutton to be present.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s OTA, Payton said that, while also confirming it’s a contract situation with Sutton.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be here for minicamp. It’s mandatory,” Payton said. “I think that’ll work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yeah, but I don’t know that for sure.”

When a follow up was asked about if Sutton wants a pay boost, Payton had jokes.

“Well, it’s not that he doesn’t like our new uniforms,” Payton quipped.

Meanwhile, last week, Sutton tweeted it’s a goal of his to go into Denver’s Ring of Fame one day, while he was not with the team. Sutton could’ve be developing chemistry with the two new QBs in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson.

Finding a rapport with those guys would help his case down the road for the Broncos most elite honor. Instead, he worked out thousands of miles away.

We’ll see if that changes next week with his presence. It’s something the head coach expects to happen, but couldn’t 100 percent confirm Courtland Sutton will be back with his teammates.

Broncos

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Why didn’t Marvin Mims Jr. play more for the Broncos as a rookie?

Marvin Mims Jr. started his rookie season on a 1,000-yard pace through four games. But as a wide receiver, he barely saw the ball after that.

16 hours ago

Marvin Mims...

Cecil Lammey

Can Marvin Mims be the Broncos no1 wide receiver for Bo Nix?

The Denver Broncos need to find a true no.1 receiver. Second-year pro Marvin Mims is an ascending talent, but what is his ceiling? What kind of chemistry has he shown with Bo Nix? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos roster is better than what some people think

Pro Football Focus ranked the Broncos roster dead last in the NFL, a distinction that doesn't seem accurate after watching OTAs

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

James Merilatt

“In Sean We Trust” is a misguided mantra in Broncos Country

Despite a sketchy resume and recebnt miscues, plenty believe that Sean Payton can turn around the Broncos; but blind faith can be deadly

1 day ago

Brandon McManus...

Andrew Mason

Brandon McManus cut by Commanders after sexual-assault allegations

Shortly after word of a lawsuit against Brandon McManus alleging sexual assault during a team flight with the Jaguars, his new team cut him.

2 days ago

Riley Odoms...

Andrew Mason

Riley Odoms, ‘The Judge,’ should have been in Ring of Fame ages ago

Riley Odoms had to wait over 40 years after his retirement for the call he got Thursday -- and he should have received it long ago.

3 days ago

Sean Payton confirms Courtland Sutton situation is contract related