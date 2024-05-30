Courtland Sutton tweets about Ring of Fame goal while not at OTAs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton still isn’t with his teammates at OTAs this week.

These practices are voluntary, but Sutton is the only one absent that isn’t related to injuries.

The disgruntled wideout reportedly wants a new deal, so he’s working out on the other side of the country while the rest of the Broncos are in Denver.

It’s Sutton’s right to want more money, it’s also the right of head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton to think he’s on a fair deal that is scheduled to be worth $13.6 million in 2024.

That’s why when Sutton tweeted during practice on Thursday, it caught the attention of many in Broncos Country.

Congratulations to Riley Odoms and Steve Foley, has always been one of the goals outside of winning a Super Bowl in Denver! https://t.co/Nk7Q9aWBpt — Courtland Sutton (@SuttonCourtland) May 30, 2024

First of all, it’s nice of Sutton to congratulate Steve Foley and Riley Odoms on a long overdue honor. Two old school Broncos have been given their spots in the team’s Ring of Fame.

But the timing is also curious, firing off a tweet at 11:27 a.m. MT right when the team is in the middle of a practice trying to get better, and he’s not there.

Sutton says it’s a goal of his to go into Denver’s Ring of Fame one day, when he’s not at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit developing chemistry with two new QBs in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson. Finding a rapport with those guys would help his case down the road.

And finally, if a guy like Ed McCaffrey still isn’t up there, Sutton has a long way to go to even get in the Ring of Fame conversation. It’s just an odd look when he’s thousands of miles away.

Payton has said the Courtland Sutton situation will sort itself out, and we’ll find out if that is the case on June 11. That’s when these workouts become mandatory, and he’ll get fined if he’s not present.

Stay tuned.