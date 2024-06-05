Justin Simmons opens up on biggest disappointment with Broncos

Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is looking for his next gig in the NFL, but in the meantime he’s still in town.

Simmons was spotted at Nuggets games during their playoff run, and was at a charity function for star cornerback Pat Surtain II earlier this week.

The Broncos cut Simmons on March 7, getting his $18.25 million salary mostly off the books for 2024. The team needed cap space after taking on the largest dead hit in NFL history by releasing QB Russell Wilson.

And Simmons played eight great seasons in Denver, finishing with 30 interceptions, more than 600 tackles and two Pro Bowl nods. However, he arrived as a rookie in 2016, the year after the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. They haven’t been back to the playoffs since.

Tonight at a fundraiser for Pat Surtain's foundation, we caught up with Justin Simmons for (maybe) the final time before he finds a new NFL home. He discussed his biggest regret: never playing in the postseason as a Bronco. pic.twitter.com/gejrGN2Crd — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) June 4, 2024

“My biggest reflection when I look back is that I’m just disappointed that I didn’t see this thing through,” Simmons said on Monday night. “Personally, I couldn’t be there to get us through and get back to the postseason.”

Simmons discussed how it’s a team game, and of course he can’t play all 11 positions on the field on both sides of the ball. He’s right in that aspect. Simmons was a very good player with the Broncos, but the roster around him didn’t have enough pieces, particularly at QB.

But in the meantime, Simmons still has a lot of friends on the team, and is confident the playoffs will come again at some point.

“I know that’s something that will happen. There’s great players, great leadership, great coaching in the building. So, that’ll happen sooner rather than later. And when it does it’ll be a special feeling around here. Yeah, I’m really excited for those guys,” Simmons said.

2016 was the only season the Broncos had a winning record with Simmons on the roster. They’ve had seven straight losing seasons, something that had to wear on him (and again wasn’t his fault).

Now, Justin Simmons waits for a team to call, hopefully a contender, and taste postseason football for the first time.