Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely

Jun 3, 2024, 11:48 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs announced plans for a massive new video board at Folsom Field last November.

And on Monday, they shared progress from the project. It looks like the addition is coming along nicely. You’ll want to click on the tweet below to see all three photos.

When the upgrade was revealed seven months ago, the University of Colorado said it would be done in time for the 2024 season. It sure looks to be heading in that direction. This is on the south side of Folsom Field and has five times the surface area of the old one.

The new video board measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider, the school said. It takes Colorado from having one of the smallest video boards in major college football to above the national average.

“Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve,” CU AD Rick George said in a press release last year. “I’m confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference.”

The board was expected to cost around $15 million to complete, something the Buffs were taking donations for during the winter. That page on their website is now gone.

In the meantime, here’s the teaser of what the Folsom Field video board will look like when it’s finished. CU’s first home game is on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Prime may benefit from ‘game-changing’ NCAA transfer settlement

Phil Weiser has been a leader in changing rules around NCAA's restrictions on transfers and the latest step may benefit Deion Sanders

4 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes vs Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Rocky Mountain Showdown gets prime time and network in 2024

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was the seventh-most-watched college football game in the nation last fall and there should be fireworks in 2024

4 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices

The price of entry at Folsom Field was the high last fall and Deion Sanders isn't happy that Colorado Buffaloes fans were taken advantage of

12 days ago

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with KJ Simpson...

Jake Shapiro

Three CU Buffs now mocked to be selected high in 2024 NBA Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have only had three players selected in the NBA Draft twice, but the Buffs leaving campus could make history

13 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes sell out of season tickets again

Folsom Field crowds won't be quiet in year two of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets

14 days ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs will start their second season with Coach Prime on ESPN

The CU Buffs season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 will be broadcast to the masses on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. MT

20 days ago

The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely