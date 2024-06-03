The huge new video board at Folsom Field is coming along nicely

The CU Buffs announced plans for a massive new video board at Folsom Field last November.

And on Monday, they shared progress from the project. It looks like the addition is coming along nicely. You’ll want to click on the tweet below to see all three photos.

When the upgrade was revealed seven months ago, the University of Colorado said it would be done in time for the 2024 season. It sure looks to be heading in that direction. This is on the south side of Folsom Field and has five times the surface area of the old one.

The new video board measures 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the old board and 98 feet wider, the school said. It takes Colorado from having one of the smallest video boards in major college football to above the national average.

“Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve,” CU AD Rick George said in a press release last year. “I’m confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference.”

The board was expected to cost around $15 million to complete, something the Buffs were taking donations for during the winter. That page on their website is now gone.

In the meantime, here’s the teaser of what the Folsom Field video board will look like when it’s finished. CU’s first home game is on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.

