The best trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup, made a special visit to the 104.3 The Fan studio on Friday morning.

Phil Pritchard, “the keeper of the Cup,” brought the incredible piece of art to hang out with “Schlereth and Evans.” Pritchard told some incredible stories, including a couple related to the Colorado Avalanche.

Several folks from the Bonneville Denver offices were lucky enough to take a picture with it and many hope it will be in Denver to stay for most of the summer.

That was the case in 1996, 2001 and 2022 when the Avs won their three Stanley Cups, as each player gets to spend an entire day with the trophy. A lot of those are in their hometowns, but several in the Mile High City as well.

Colorado is currently tied 1-1 in its Western Conference semifinal series with Dallas, 11 wins away from capturing it again.

Check out the highlights from the morning below!

The Stanley Cup rings get replaced every 13 years, that means you’re on it for up to 65 years! pic.twitter.com/X3thjMi66f — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 10, 2024

The 1996 Avalanche were one of the first teams to all get a day with the Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/aMpRuLFRZq — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 10, 2024

Remember when Nicolas Aube-Kubel dropped the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche won? Here’s the behind the scenes story of the quick fix! pic.twitter.com/qZtoO4OgII — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 10, 2024

Coolest trophy in sports, without doubt! pic.twitter.com/rwsKPKd3Vs — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 10, 2024

Made a friend at the office today, everyone meet Stanley! pic.twitter.com/uAI8RgM2Ox — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 10, 2024

To listen to full episodes of Schlereth and Evans on 104.3 The Fan, including this morning with Pritchard and the Stanley Cup, click here.