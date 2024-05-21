There’s video of Nikola Jokic not real thrilled with Anthony Edwards

The final moments of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves series got a little tense between stars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

With the game in hand and about 30 seconds to go, Edwards waved at the Ball Arena crowd before passing the basketball to Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels attempted a disrespectful dunk up seven points and the Nuggets conceding defeat, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit him with a hard foul to make sure that didn’t happen.

Jokic then confronted Edwards, not real thrilled that the young Minnesota star waved to the crowd, and probably with the dunk attempt from McDaniels as well.

Take a look for yourself, including a warning about some profane language that is used at the end.

LEAKED Video Of Nikola Jokic Getting Mad At Anthony Edwards👀: Jokic: “Why, why?” Edwards: “Why what?” Jokic: “Why did you wave at the crowd?” Edwards simply just pointed at the scoreboard, indicating that it’s time to go home. pic.twitter.com/ukPijXnXZs — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) May 21, 2024

Jokic was clearly just trying to congratulate Karl-Anthony Towns on the series win, when Edwards and McDaniels did what they did.

Emotions were obviously elevated, as the Nuggets had just blown a 20-point second half lead. It was the largest Game 7 collapse in NBA history, something Anthony Edwards let Nikola Jokic know by pointing at the scoreboard.

This could help grow what feels like it’s turning into a rivalry, with each team now winning a playoff series the last two years.

For Denver, that ended in a championship, and now Minnesota is trying to do the same.