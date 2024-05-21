Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

There’s video of Nikola Jokic not real thrilled with Anthony Edwards

May 21, 2024, 12:40 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The final moments of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves series got a little tense between stars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

With the game in hand and about 30 seconds to go, Edwards waved at the Ball Arena crowd before passing the basketball to Jaden McDaniels. McDaniels attempted a disrespectful dunk up seven points and the Nuggets conceding defeat, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit him with a hard foul to make sure that didn’t happen.

Jokic then confronted Edwards, not real thrilled that the young Minnesota star waved to the crowd, and probably with the dunk attempt from McDaniels as well.

Take a look for yourself, including a warning about some profane language that is used at the end.

Jokic was clearly just trying to congratulate Karl-Anthony Towns on the series win, when Edwards and McDaniels did what they did.

Emotions were obviously elevated, as the Nuggets had just blown a 20-point second half lead. It was the largest Game 7 collapse in NBA history, something Anthony Edwards let Nikola Jokic know by pointing at the scoreboard.

This could help grow what feels like it’s turning into a rivalry, with each team now winning a playoff series the last two years.

For Denver, that ended in a championship, and now Minnesota is trying to do the same.

Nuggets

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver...

Jake Shapiro

KCP snubbed from defensive teams, Jokic lacks honor-worthy cast

The Denver Nuggets defense improved big time in 2023-24 but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not get enough votes for the NBA's All-Defense Teams

2 hours ago

Ball Arena...

Will Petersen

Ball Arena failures were stunning collapses by the Nuggets and Avs

Monday in the Mile High City hadn't felt this bad since Rahim Moore watched Joe Flacco fling a football over his head more than a decade ago

12 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray shares his plan for Paris Olympics

Nuggets fans won't have to wait until next season to see star guard Jamal Murray play basketball, he is committed to Team Canada

1 day ago

Michael Malone...

James Merilatt

It’s time to start asking hard questions about Michael Malone

After another Game 7 loss at home, the Nuggets need to question whether or not they have the right head coach to maximize an MVP

1 day ago

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timb...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone blows up at ‘stupid question’ after Nuggets collapse

"Stupid question" Michael Malone said after the Nuggets loss, taking out his anger on a reporter instead of his team for the collapse

2 days ago

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball during the third quarter against t...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets suffer worst Game 7 collapse in NBA history, Wolves win

The worst collapse in a Game 7 in NBA history happened Sunday night as the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves

2 days ago

There’s video of Nikola Jokic not real thrilled with Anthony Edwards