The Broncos appear to have plenty of interest in Bo Nix … but will he be their guy?

Bo Nix was one of the quarterbacks with whom the Broncos met at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. And as it turns out, that was just the beginning.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, the Broncos held a separate Zoom meeting with the Oregon quarterback, then held a private workout that included Sean Payton on March 18 — five days before they had a similar session with J.J. McCarthy one day after the Michigan quarterback’s Pro Day.

The Broncos quietly did a lot of work on Oregon QB Bo Nix—they had an hour-long Zoom with him on March 7, then sent a Sean Payton-led contingent to Eugene to work him out on March 18, per sources. So interest is there. Fit, too. But not having a 2nd-rounder could complicate it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2024

Much has been made in recent months of how Nix fits with the Broncos and Sean Payton. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, who briefly played for Payton with the Saints, noted that Nix “reminds me of Drew Brees,” who, of course, played 14 seasons for Payton in New Orleans.

Of course, the draft conundrum with Bo Nix is this: the Broncos likely do not have a spot in the proper range to pick him.

A TRADE DOWN COULD ENSURE PROPER PICK VALUE FOR BO NIX

There appears to be a gap between the putative top four quarterbacks in the NFL Draft — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy — to the next tier, at which point sit Bo Nix and his PAC-12 rival, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Nix isn’t a perfect prospect. He lacks the cannon arms of some other prospects, particularly Williams and Maye. But his short-to-intermediate accuracy resulted in him posting gaudy completion-percentage numbers. Sean Payton’s rhythm-and-timing offense should be particularly effective for allowing Nix to maximize his skill set.

And there appear to be multiple teams with interest in the Heisman Trophy finalist, among them the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams. The Giants likely wouldn’t take him at No. 6; they don’t have ex-general manager Dave Gettleman around anymore to fall in “full bloom love” and make a top-6 reach on a quarterback prospect as he did in 2019 taking Daniel Jones that high.

Breer reported that the Broncos have made calls about moving up … and moving down. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Broncos are “more likely” to move down from No. 12 than to trade up.

The guessing ends Thursday.