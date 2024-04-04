Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now?

Apr 4, 2024, 2:02 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now? Jake Shapiro and Rachel Vigil discuss the big names in the Mile High City and if they make the cut for the Hall of Fame!

Coffee Break

Kevin O’Connell Vikings Sean Payton Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up?

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!

23 hours ago

Spencer Rattler...

Rachel Vigil

Are you okay with drafting Spencer Rattler if they can’t move up?

Are you okay with the Broncos drafting Spencer Rattler if they can't move up? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss plus a look at the Colorado Avalanche going down the stretch!

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves...

Rachel Vigil

What’s the biggest concern for the Nuggets going into the NBA playoffs?

What's the biggest concern for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets going into the playoffs? Losing to the T-wolves stung a bit, Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni discuss the loss plus Richie defends himself from a clip over the weekend!

3 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Did Sean Payton give a hint to where the Broncos would move up to?

Did Sean Payton give a hint to where the Broncos would like to move up to in the NFL Draft? The Broncos head coach mentioned one GM with a very intriguing spot 👀

9 days ago

CSU Rams Nique Clifford...

Rachel Vigil

March Madness watch-along

Watch March Madness LIVE with the Denver Sports crew! Join Rachel Vigil and friends from inside the The Fan studios!

14 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 29: A view of the March Madness logo on chairs before an NCAA Midwest Regio...

Rachel Vigil

Rachel does her selects for March Madness LIVE

Make sure to fill out your Denver Sports 5K Bracket challenge ahead of Thursday morning! How far does Rachel have the Colorado teams going? And who does she have winning it all?

15 days ago

How many HOF’ers are playing in Denver right now?