COFFEE BREAK

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up?

Apr 3, 2024, 3:02 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!

Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up?