Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up?
Apr 3, 2024, 3:02 PM
Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!
Apr 3, 2024, 3:02 PM
Which NFL teams are the Broncos battling against to move up in the NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the latest NFL rumors!
Are you okay with the Broncos drafting Spencer Rattler if they can't move up? Will Petersen and Rachel Vigil discuss plus a look at the Colorado Avalanche going down the stretch!
1 day ago
What's the biggest concern for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets going into the playoffs? Losing to the T-wolves stung a bit, Rachel Vigil and Richie Carni discuss the loss plus Richie defends himself from a clip over the weekend!
2 days ago
Did Sean Payton give a hint to where the Broncos would like to move up to in the NFL Draft? The Broncos head coach mentioned one GM with a very intriguing spot 👀
8 days ago
Watch March Madness LIVE with the Denver Sports crew! Join Rachel Vigil and friends from inside the The Fan studios!
13 days ago
Make sure to fill out your Denver Sports 5K Bracket challenge ahead of Thursday morning! How far does Rachel have the Colorado teams going? And who does she have winning it all?
14 days ago
Everything you need to know ahead of Colorado State's NCAA first four game tonight! Kevin Lytle joins Rachel Vigil live from Dayton to talk all things Rams as the madness gets going!
15 days ago