No, that Broncos logo floating around the Internet isn’t legit

The Denver Broncos will have new uniforms on April 22.

But they will not have a new logo. Nor will they have an updated version of an old logo as a part of their altered look.

Rumors that the Broncos would have an updated “D” logo as part of the changes being unveiled three days before the NFL Draft began circulating on Reddit and throughout social media Thursday. The post claimed that a modernized version of the D logo — which was introduced in 1968 and updated in 1993 before being removed from the helmet after the 1996 season — was used on a team-website page promoting “Club 1977,” a new premium area at Empower Field at Mile High.

However, as the rumblings circulated, a source within the organization confirmed that a new or updated logo will not be a part of the Broncos’ new look, with which the horse-head logo introduced in 1997 will remain the primary logo of the team.

The logo design that caused such a stir Thursday was created by graphic designer Drew Kauffman. He posted it on social media in January 2019:

How the Broncos should look. You know I got this… pic.twitter.com/BttznXiCzN — DMK Design (@KauffmanDrew) January 23, 2019

To be certain, Kauffman did a nice job with it. But no, that logo isn’t coming to the Broncos’ uniform set.

What could be coming is three different helmet shells. Wednesday, word broke that teams introducing new uniforms could have up to three helmet shells for the 2024 season. The remainder of the NFL will receive the green light for a third helmet shell in 2025.

The Broncos’ social-media reaction to the report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was telling:

That cryptic response shows that one should get ready for a third helmet shell after the Broncos wore navy and white shells in 2024.

But a new logo on those helmets? That’s not coming.