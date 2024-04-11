Broncos have option of having third helmet for new look in 2024

If the Broncos want to wear three different helmet shells this year, they can.

As one of the teams going to a new uniform for the 2024 season, the Broncos will have the option of wearing three different helmet shells over the course of this season. All clubs will have the option of doing so in 2025.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the change Wednesday.

In each case, the alternate helmet — or helmets — can only be worn with an alternate third jersey or with a Color Rush or classic uniform template. Last year, the Broncos wore a second helmet shell for the first time since 2009 when they donned white helmets to wear with the “Color Rush” uniforms for games against the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

These changes make possible is a throwback uniform that has the accurate color helmet. The Broncos brought back the “D” logo with their Color Rush uniforms beginning in 2016. But they did so with the current navy-blue-and-orange color scheme.

Same logo, same colors and a “full redesign of the uniform,” Broncos president Damani Leech says. A goal of the uniforms is “wanting to evolve and be new and different while also being respectful of our history and traditions.” pic.twitter.com/HEcoTkCMbl — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 25, 2024

The Broncos’ “Color Rush” uniforms mostly stuck to the template of the classic uniforms worn with various tweaks from 1968 through 1996, using block numerals and a three-stripe pattern on the helmets, jerseys and pants.

But they used navy blue instead of the lighter blue — referred to as “Academy Blue” in team literature from the 1970s — and paired orange pants with the orange jerseys.

The Broncos now have the option of introducing a classic uniform with the lighter shade of blue on the helmets while also having two helmet shells to wear with the template that they will introduce April 22.

These possibilities are a result of a recent reversal by the NFL, which for a decade banned teams from having even two helmet shells in the name of player safety. The NFL rescinded that prohibition in 2022.

Now, it goes further. And the Broncos have the ability to take advantage of it before most of their league brethren.