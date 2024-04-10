Report: Broncos hosting Memphis running back for visit before draft

The Denver Broncos have plenty of needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but could running back be one of the sneakier priorities?

On paper, maybe not.

After all, they do have Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin already in the running back room. But Williams didn’t possess the same burst coming off an ACL tear, Perine is a veteran on the last year of his deal and there are concerns about McLaughlin’s size.

That’s why this news on Wednesday might have surprised some, but there’s a real chance head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton will select a running back in the upcoming draft.

.@MemphisFB RB Blake Watson visited the #Vikings on a pre-draft 30 visit yesterday, per source. Watson is now heading to Denver for a visit with the #Broncos. Watson produced 1,600+ yards in 2023, averaged 6 YPC, 17 total TDs, ran a 4.39 40. Underrated player! — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 10, 2024

The Broncos are allowed to bring in 30 “non-local” prospects for official visits, and it sounds like Blake Watson out of Memphis will be one of them.

As the report above mentions, Watson had a very good season for the Tigers in 2023. He rushed for more than 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 480 yards and three scores. Watson spent 2022 at Old Dominion, where he scored seven touchdowns and went for more than 1,200 total yards.

The Broncos aren’t likely to spend a premium pick on a running back, but they could certainly take one in the mid-rounds. Many mock drafts expect Watson so go in the sixth or seventh-round.

Regardless, it’s a name to keep an eye on as the 2024 NFL Draft is only 15 days away.