Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Nearly 10 months after knee injury, Javonte Williams is ready to roll

Jul 27, 2023, 9:11 PM

Javonte Williams...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s something of a medical miracle that Javonte Williams is ready for training camp. And even though his workload won’t be 100 percent, the fact that he isn’t on the physically-unable-to-perform list despite a complex, multi-ligament knee injury is the the first big break of the 2023 season for both the third-year running back and the team as a whole.

By Wednesday, he felt confident on the knee. And that could be the most prominent hurdle.

“I feel like the biggest part of all this right now is just mental,” he said. “Just getting out there, seeing the holes again, running through the O-line, D-line, things like that, is a huge confidence boost.”

Even though it was just the first day of training camp, Williams looked like himself.

“When I got out there and started running, it was just like, you forget about everything,” he said. “You’re just back on the field again.”

It wasn’t the culmination of his work. That will come when he plays in the regular season, when he plans to show the same violent burst that defined his rookie campaign of 2021.

But even his camp work represents a milestone, a far cry from the first two months after he suffered the injury.

“I couldn’t really move my knee at all,” Williams said. “I had to learn how to bend it again, learn how to walk. Things like that. Having people do everything for me, because I’m really independent; I like doing everything on my own. My parents had to come out here and stay with me for like, two months.

“I couldn’t do nothing. They had to do everything for me. I think that was the hardest part.”

But soon, he took to rehab work. Helping him were three teammates — Damarea Crockett, Tim Patrick and Aaron Patrick. The Broncos waived Crockett, but the Patricks remain. And like Williams, both are cleared for practice.

“All four of us was out here every day, grinding,” Williams said. “When everybody else got to go home, we had to stay here. We didn’t really get a break. We had weekends off, and that was it. We became really good friends.”

And they pushed each other. Which led to moments like the one Williams had “a few months ago,” when he realized he could be ahead of schedule.

“I feel like when I really started hitting my speeds on the GPS and just seeing how fast I was running, I was like, ‘I might be a little bit earlier,'” he said.

“And then just getting back in the weight room, hitting my maxes, things like that, I was like, ‘It’s stronger than I think it is.'”

Tim Patrick suffered his ACL injury two months before Williams. That put the veteran wide receiver ahead of schedule — but also offered Williams a preview of what awaited him in the rehab process.

“I feel like Tim gave me a lot of confidence, just seeing him,” Williams said. “I was a couple of weeks behind him, so, he was already ahead of me, jumping and stuff like that. Just seeing him trust his knee, jumping and doing things with the brace and without the brace, I feel like it just made me think, ‘You can do the same thing.’”

And Wednesday and Thursday, both worked. Williams looked decisive and fast — as much as he did before the injury.

“It’s right there. Same numbers. It’s in the same ballpark,” he said.

Which is why, on a sunny day in July, he had ample cause to smile. He crossed another item off his checklist on his path to a return that is now tantalizingly close.

“I was down on myself a lot,” he said. “But I’m seeing the brighter side, though.”

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton Dishes Out Truth Bombs – Orange and Blue Today July 27 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Broncos HC Sean Payton throws former HC Nathaniel Hackett under the bus, interesting comments from Payton about GM George Paton, was Payton essentially defending QB Russell Wilson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

21 hours ago

Randy Gradishar...

Andrew Mason

Three Broncos legends are one step closer to the Hall of Fame

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves passed through the first hurdle in their path to being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

21 hours ago

Nathaniel Hackett Robert Saleh...

Will Petersen

Jets head coach fires back at Sean Payton, tells him to “hate away”

Hours after Payton destroyed the 2022 Broncos and Nathaniel Hackett in an interview with USA Today, Robert Saleh said his piece

21 hours ago

Jerry Rosburg...

Will Petersen

On day Sean Payton goes off, Jerry Rosburg takes some credit

Jerry Rosburg took credit for getting Wilson out of his office and keeping his personal coaches away from Broncos headquarters to end 2022

21 hours ago

Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Payton points the finger of blame at Hackett, backing Wilson

In the debate about who was more at fault for last year's failures, the Broncos new head coach blames his predecessor and backs his QB

21 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton: ‘Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite’

Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett will cross paths in October. As training camp began, Payton ripped into how his predecessor handled 2022.

21 hours ago

Nearly 10 months after knee injury, Javonte Williams is ready to roll