Broncos DE Zach Allen: Offseason changes were ‘necessary’

Zach Allen was part of the changes made by Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos last year. Now, the defensive end is sitting back, watching and waiting to return for offseason workouts that begin April 15.

The only change involving Allen was a restructure of his contract to create more cap space — although that move, along with restructures of left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey — was connected to the changes of this offseason, starting with the need to create space to absorb 62 percent of the dead-money cap hit on Russell Wilson’s contract after the Broncos released the quarterback last month.

Wilson is out. Justin Simmons was also a cap casualty. Depth on the offensive line, a younger safety — Brandon Jones — a run-stuffing defensive lineman, Malcolm Roach, and an off-ball linebacker whose strength is in coverage, Cody Barton, are all in.

And Allen sees the changes being made by the Broncos this offseason as vital ones.

“Necessary changes are being made,” said recently to CTInsider.com during a recent return to his hometown of New Canaan, Conn., a city roughly 46 miles northeast of midtown Manhattan.

“Coach (Sean) Payton is awesome, he’s the real deal, and the Walton family have been awesome with the investment in the team. They care about everything and everyone.

“It wasn’t the year we wanted, but in some aspects, it was still successful and we hope to keep going up and up.”

FOR ZACH ALLEN, SO FAR SO GOOD

As for his first season, Zach Allen raved about the experience of playing for the Broncos, as well as Denver itself.

“I love it,” Allen said. “Denver’s great, the city is amazing, the team is awesome and the organization is great.”

Being in Denver allowed him to play under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who guided the Arizona Cardinals defense during Allen’s four seasons there.

“My whole NFL career has been with Vance and I’ve known no other way, so that was really cool,” Allen said. “He was helpful in getting me acclimated.

“For a lot of guys, you see free agency and then you struggle the first year and everyone kind of writes them off. Vance did everything to make me as comfortable as possible, whether it was football or finding a house or anything.”

And a year into his time with the Broncos, Allen is glad he made that choice — even with all the changes that swirl about him and the other Broncos set to return.

“It was a really unique opportunity across the board. I’m really glad I took it and it’s been better than I ever expected,” Allen said. “I’m excited to keep on building.”