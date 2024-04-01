Close
Broncos sign another guy who once played under Sean Payton

Apr 1, 2024, 12:43 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are signing yet another player who is familiar with head coach Sean Payton.

Offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton inked a one-year deal with the team on Monday afternoon, providing depth on the offensive line. Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers are locked in as the starters, but Throckmorton will be a nice insurance policy who could rotate in at times or be called upon if there’s an injury.

Throckmorton began his career in New Orleans with the Saints, playing under Payton during the 2021 season. He started in 14 of 17 games. He would return in 2022, playing in 14 games and earning six starts. He then had stints with the Panthers and Titans in 2023, starting seven total games.

Throckmorton played his college football at Oregon, entering the NFL as an undrafted free-agent in 2020. He was a second-team All-American with the Ducks in both his junior and senior year.

Throckmorton joins guys like Michael Burton, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Wil Lutz, Adam Trautman and others who played with Payton in New Orleans and now wear orange and blue.

