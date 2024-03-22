Close
COFFEE BREAK

March Madness watch-along

Mar 21, 2024, 8:09 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Watch March Madness LIVE with the Denver Sports crew! Join Rachel Vigil and friends from inside the The Fan studios!

Coffee Break

Rachel Vigil

Rachel does her selects for March Madness LIVE

Make sure to fill out your Denver Sports 5K Bracket challenge ahead of Thursday morning! How far does Rachel have the Colorado teams going? And who does she have winning it all?

1 day ago

Rachel Vigil

Can they advance?

Everything you need to know ahead of Colorado State's NCAA first four game tonight! Kevin Lytle joins Rachel Vigil live from Dayton to talk all things Rams as the madness gets going!

2 days ago

Rachel Vigil

The Broncos made one thing clear about their QB plans

The Broncos made one thing clear this weekend about their quarterback plans... Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt dive into the "plan" and if #BroncosCountry should be worried!

3 days ago

Rachel Vigil

How should the Broncos attack the 2024 NFL draft?

We know the Broncos need a QB but how should the Broncos attack the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil on this snowy Thursday!

7 days ago

Rachel Vigil

Is this rock bottom for the Denver Broncos?

Sam Darnold chose the Vikings over the Broncos. Is this rock bottom for the Denver Broncos?

9 days ago

Rachel Vigil

Reacting to the Broncos adding Brandon Jones

The NFL legal tampering period opened today! Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt are reacting to the Denver Broncos' free agency moves and more!

10 days ago

