Rachel does her selects for March Madness LIVE
Mar 20, 2024, 12:36 PM
Make sure to fill out your Denver Sports 5K Bracket challenge ahead of Thursday morning! How far does Rachel have the Colorado teams going? And who does she have winning it all?
Everything you need to know ahead of Colorado State's NCAA first four game tonight! Kevin Lytle joins Rachel Vigil live from Dayton to talk all things Rams as the madness gets going!
1 day ago
The Broncos made one thing clear this weekend about their quarterback plans... Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt dive into the "plan" and if #BroncosCountry should be worried!
2 days ago
We know the Broncos need a QB but how should the Broncos attack the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil on this snowy Thursday!
6 days ago
Sam Darnold chose the Vikings over the Broncos. Is this rock bottom for the Denver Broncos?
8 days ago
The NFL legal tampering period opened today! Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt are reacting to the Denver Broncos' free agency moves and more!
9 days ago
Why didn't the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons? Andrew Mason and Rachel Vigil dive into the All-Pro being released by the team plus what a rebuild actually means!
13 days ago