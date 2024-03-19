Close
COFFEE BREAK

Can they advance?

Mar 19, 2024, 12:49 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Everything you need to know ahead of Colorado State’s NCAA first four game tonight! Kevin Lytle joins Rachel Vigil live from Dayton to talk all things Rams as the madness gets going!

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images...

Can they advance?