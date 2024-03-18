Broncos make move with Courtland Sutton’s contract worth noting

The Denver Broncos made a small move with wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s contract over the weekend that is worth noting.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis notes that the Broncos picked up Sutton’s full $2 million injury guarantee for the 2024 season. Sutton is now locked in to make his full $13.6 million this upcoming season.

He will then have one year left on his deal for 2025, at $14 million, but that is not guaranteed. The Broncos would take on a little less than $4 million in dead cap money after this year if they were to cut Sutton.

Sutton was great in the red zone for Denver a year ago, making a series of spectacular touchdown catches, and finding the end zone 10 times overall. That was tied fourth for in the NFL with the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta from Detroit, both considered rising young stars.

However, Sutton only had 772 receiving yards, which was 44th in the NFL. With the Broncos shipping Jerry Jeudy out of town, they’re expecting big things from Sutton in 2024. Matching his touchdown production would be great, significantly increasing his yardage total would be even better.

Sutton’s had come cryptic posts on social media this offseason, particularly after the Jeudy trade. He suggested he was all alone, even when the Broncos are bringing back Tim Patrick and have Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims Jr. returning.

Whether or not he wants to be a Bronco remains to be seen, but it looks like the organization wants him. Sutton could still be traded between now and the NFL Draft, or even during the event, but they’re certainly not cutting him after pick up the injury guarantee.