COFFEE BREAK

Is this rock bottom for the Denver Broncos?

Mar 12, 2024, 12:53 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Sam Darnold chose the Vikings over the Broncos. Is this rock bottom for the Denver Broncos?

Coffee Break

Wil Lutz...

Rachel Vigil

Reacting to the Broncos adding Brandon Jones

The NFL legal tampering period opened today! Rachel Vigil and James Merilatt are reacting to the Denver Broncos' free agency moves and more!

1 day ago

Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II of the Denver Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Why didn’t the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons?

Why didn't the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons? Andrew Mason and Rachel Vigil dive into the All-Pro being released by the team plus what a rebuild actually means!

5 days ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon Valeri Nichushkin Avalanche...

Rachel Vigil

The best addition for the Avalanche is already on their team

The biggest addition the Avalanche can make at the NHL deadline is already on the team! Jesse Montano joins Rachel Vigil ahead of tonight's matchup against the Red Wings!

6 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

What does Courtland Sutton’s cryptic tweet mean?

Could Broncos WR Courtland Sutton know he's on the move next following the departure of Broncos QB Russell Wilson? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil right now!

7 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Are we being sensitive?

Are we being sensitive to Stephen A. Smith's comments about the NBA Finals returning to Denver? James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss along with the NFL Combine and the latest Russell Wilson update.

8 days ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Rachel Vigil

The hype around JJ McCarthy is growing…

Is the hype around JJ McCarthy growing? Did the Michigan QB stand out at the NFL Combine? Cecil Lammey joins us live from Indy!

8 days ago

