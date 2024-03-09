Sean Payton has officially left his mark on the Broncos organization

Over the past two weeks, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos have been working hard to develop a plan to put the organization back on track. While Payton’s plan is becoming more evident by the day, it seems the Broncos will be in a rebuilding mode for the next few years.

Yes, rebuilding will be a tough pill to swallow for most of Broncos Country, but it’s a crucial step to take for the franchise to become successful once again. Payton is doing what no one else has dared to do; he’s tearing down what’s not working and rebuilding.

When last season ended, the signs were apparent that some significant changes were about to occur within the organization. It was the eighth straight season that the team had not made the playoffs, and it was unacceptable at this point. Something had to change.

Once the Broncos announced that Russell Wilson was officially being released and that they were taking on a record $85 million in dead cap space, it was obvious that this was just the beginning for the Broncos. Payton was ready to start rebuilding this team from the ground up.

Less than a week later, Payton made his presence known again with another flurry of contract negotiations and moves, opening up nearly $34 million in cap space in just a few days.

Most shockingly, the Broncos released Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who had been with the team for eight years, instead of trading him. Simmons played a crucial role in the Broncos defense and was a fan favorite in Denver. Although it was a difficult and unfortunate decision, the Broncos had to let him go because he was considered “overpaid,” and they will be saving $14.5 million in cap space by releasing him this offseason.

It’s clear that the Broncos have been focused on attempting to make up the $85 million in dead cap space that came from releasing Wilson. They’re willing to do whatever is necessary to help the team in the long run, and it’s safe to say that this is just the beginning and that more changes will be coming soon.

Payton now faces his most challenging decision yet; he has to determine who will be the Broncos starting quarterback in 2024. His choice to draft a QB or acquire a bridge quarterback for this season could have long-lasting effects on the franchise’s future, making it a critical decision.

After taking over as head coach a little over one year ago, Payton has made his presence felt in many ways. However, his decisions over the past two weeks have had the most significant impact. Payton has taken the responsibility of rebuilding the Broncos from the ground up into his own hands, demonstrating his leadership and dedication to winning, something this organization has been missing since 2015.

