COFFEE BREAK

Why didn’t the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons?

Mar 7, 2024, 12:24 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Why didn’t the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons? Andrew Mason and Rachel Vigil dive into the All-Pro being released by the team plus what a rebuild actually means!

Why didn’t the Denver Broncos trade Justin Simmons?