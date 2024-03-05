Close
COFFEE BREAK

What does Courtland Sutton’s cryptic tweet mean?

Mar 5, 2024, 1:31 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Could Broncos WR Courtland Sutton know he’s on the move next following the departure of Broncos QB Russell Wilson? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil right now!

