COFFEE BREAK

What’s the latest gossip coming out the NFL Combine?

Feb 29, 2024, 7:59 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The latest Broncos quarterback talk coming out of the Combine! Andrew Mason shares the most recent gossip surrounding QBs and Russell Wilson out in Indy!

Coffee Break

Greg Penner...

Rachel Vigil

Extra insight into the Broncos NFLPA grades

Extra insight into the Broncos' NLFPA grades! Was the Avalanche's win over the Dallas Stars convincing enough that this team can make a run? Plus the Nuggets need to get a win for Coach Malone tonight!

1 day ago

George Paton and Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Is there any hope left?

Does Broncos Country have any hope after Combine media day? James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss the comments made this morning along with the biggest issues this team faces.

2 days ago

Pete Carroll Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Was it a good or a bad look for Russell Wilson to do the I Am Athlete Podcast?

Was it a good look or a bad look for Russell Wilson to do the I Am Athlete Podcast? Rachel Vigil and Richi Carni feel differently about the episode. What was your biggest takeaway?

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Reacting to the ESPN’s NFL bold predictions

Should the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy? ESPN thinks so. Rachel and Richie dive into the NFL bold predictions plus the intricacies of flip cup! Happy Friday!

6 days ago

Randy Gregory Justin Fields...

Rachel Vigil

Are we missing something that others are seeing with Justin Fields?

Are we missing something that others are seeing with Justin Fields? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the Bears QB, Sean Payton liking JJ Mccarthy plus how the Russell Wilson trade went down involving a napkin.

7 days ago

Nikola Jokic MVP...

Rachel Vigil

What’s the biggest threat to the Nuggets second half of the season?

What's the biggest threat to the Nuggets second half of the season? With the All-Star game behind us, the push for the playoffs begins Thursday! Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what needs to go right for Denver.

7 days ago

What’s the latest gossip coming out the NFL Combine?