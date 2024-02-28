Is there any hope left?
Feb 27, 2024, 10:13 PM
Does Broncos Country have any hope after Combine media day? James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss the comments made this morning along with the biggest issues this team faces.
Was it a good look or a bad look for Russell Wilson to do the I Am Athlete Podcast? Rachel Vigil and Richi Carni feel differently about the episode. What was your biggest takeaway?
2 days ago
Should the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy? ESPN thinks so. Rachel and Richie dive into the NFL bold predictions plus the intricacies of flip cup! Happy Friday!
4 days ago
Are we missing something that others are seeing with Justin Fields? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the Bears QB, Sean Payton liking JJ Mccarthy plus how the Russell Wilson trade went down involving a napkin.
5 days ago
What's the biggest threat to the Nuggets second half of the season? With the All-Star game behind us, the push for the playoffs begins Thursday! Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what needs to go right for Denver.
6 days ago
The Broncos don't have the luxury of doing a franchise tag... yet. Which big names could we see on different teams next season? James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil on Coffee Break
8 days ago
How likely is it that the Broncos won't find their new QB in the draft? A look at some of the top names floating around free agency plus what later-round QBs are sparking some interest! Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil right now!
13 days ago