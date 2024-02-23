Close
COFFEE BREAK

Reacting to the ESPN’s NFL bold predictions

Feb 23, 2024, 1:55 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Should the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy? ESPN thinks so. Rachel and Richie dive into the NFL bold predictions plus the intricacies of flip cup! Happy Friday!

Reacting to the ESPN’s NFL bold predictions