Reacting to the ESPN’s NFL bold predictions
Feb 23, 2024, 1:55 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm
Should the Broncos trade Jerry Jeudy? ESPN thinks so. Rachel and Richie dive into the NFL bold predictions plus the intricacies of flip cup! Happy Friday!
Are we missing something that others are seeing with Justin Fields? Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the Bears QB, Sean Payton liking JJ Mccarthy plus how the Russell Wilson trade went down involving a napkin.
1 day ago
What's the biggest threat to the Nuggets second half of the season? With the All-Star game behind us, the push for the playoffs begins Thursday! Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss what needs to go right for Denver.
1 day ago
The Broncos don't have the luxury of doing a franchise tag... yet. Which big names could we see on different teams next season? James Merilatt joins Rachel Vigil on Coffee Break
3 days ago
How likely is it that the Broncos won't find their new QB in the draft? A look at some of the top names floating around free agency plus what later-round QBs are sparking some interest! Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil right now!
8 days ago
Which Denver sports championship parade was the best? With the Chiefs parade going on, Rachel and Richie reminisce on the last three parades in Denver. Plus Travis Hunter won Valentine's Day!
9 days ago
Did John Elway betray Broncos Country? James Merilatt and Rachel Vigil discuss the former Broncos QB delivering the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs. Plus why Greg Penner isn't showing that he's impatient!
10 days ago