Chad Kelly, former Broncos backup QB, sued in wrongful-dismissal case in Canada

Feb 22, 2024, 11:53 PM | Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:06 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Chad Kelly eventually went north to the Canadian Football League after his Broncos career crashed in 2018 following an incident that resulted in a guilty plea for misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

And while the NFL eluded his grasp, he found success in the CFL. Last year, playing for the Toronto Argonauts, he was selected as the league’s most outstanding player. But now Chad Kelly finds himself in trouble again.

As first reported by TSN, Kelly was named in a wrongful-dismissal lawsuit filed by a former Argonauts strength-and-conditioning coach.

The suit was filed in Toronto on Tuesday.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit alleges that Chad Kelly “repeatedly sought to initiate romantic connections… by asking [her] out on numerous occasions. Despite [her] polite refusals, Chad persisted in his advances, displaying a pattern of behaviour that raised concerns.”

The lawsuit also alleges that “a member of the Argonauts informed [the plaintiff] that on Nov. 5, 2023, while on the team bus, [Kelly] publicly accused [the plaintiff] of engaging in romantic relations with another team member.”

That led to a conversation between the plaintiff and Kelly a day later.

“Instead of addressing the concerns,” the lawsuit said, “Chad reacted with aggression, screaming, cursing, and waving his hands at [the plaintiff].”

According to the lawsuit, the former Argonauts coach who filed the suit claimed that Kelly subsequently yelled at the plaintiff from across the room, with Kelly saying that he couldn’t wait until the coach was fired.

“Despite [the plaintiff’s] supervisor witnessing parts of the incident and [the coach] reporting the ongoing harassment, the Argonauts failed to take any action to address the situation,” the lawsuit said.

The coach’s contract was not renewed by the Argos in January.

