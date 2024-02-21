There’s a perfect suitor if the Broncos want to trade Garett Bolles

The Denver Broncos are up against the salary cap.

General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton will of course look to improve the team’s roster this offseason after stepping up to eight wins in 2023. But just as much as the team needs to improve, they need to shed salary. That means some of the several standout players in orange and blue could be on the move.

One of those players is starting left tackle Garett Bolles. The six-foot-five, 300-pounder from Utah has been a Broncos starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. That’s 99 games of action for No. 72, but has he already played his last one in Denver? Bolles has a season left on the four-year $68 million extension he signed in 2022, which carries a cap hit of $20 million this coming fall.

Denver is already projected to be $25 million over the cap and then take a hit of over $80 million for cutting Russell Wilson, an eye-watering number that could be spread out over two seasons. That still leaves the Broncos in the hole, and needing about $60 million in savings this fall.

Bleacher Report dreamt up a scenario where the Tennessee Titans take advantage of the Broncos situation to swoop in and get Bolles. The 31-year-old would be an immediate fill for a team going young at quarterback. And it may allow them to even keep their first-round pick since they could offer Denver No. 38, early in the second round. That means the Titans could add a badly needed offensive weapon with their No. 7 pick, while utilizing their second-most cap space in the league to fill their need at tackle. In addition to being a big move in a rebuild, the trade would save Denver $16 million against the cap.

It’s not the only time Denver was named in the story, also theorized as a dream partner for a giant trade with the 49ers, a landing spot for Taysom Hill, and of course it would be a dream come true to trade Wilson instead of absorbing the entire cap hit.