Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello resurfaces with Raiders

Rich Scangarello has another shot at the NFL.

After spending the last two years out of the league — and the 2023 season out of football altogether — the former Broncos offensive coordinator has latched on with the Las Vegas Raiders as their quarterbacks coach.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the hiring.

The move is an interesting one, as Scangarello had been serving as a personal coach for USC’s Caleb Williams, the quarterback widely expected to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft this April.

Las Vegas holds the No. 13 overall pick, one spot behind the Broncos.

THE ONLY BRONCOS SEASON OF RICH SCANGARELLO WAS NOT A GREAT ONE

Rich Scangarello lasted just one season as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. The team hired him early in 2019 to serve under then-head coach Vic Fangio. Scangarello’s addition came after the notion of bringing back former head coach Gary Kubiak as offensive play-caller collapsed; Kubiak went on to the Minnesota Vikings, where he helped guide them back to the playoffs — with a win over the Broncos en route.

Meanwhile, Scangarello’s only Broncos season was a rocky one, remembered for poorly-timed tight-end end-around calls, Joe Flacco tossing the play-calling under the bus after making what turned out to be his final Broncos start and the insertion of Drew Lock into the lineup in Week 13. The Broncos went 4-1 in Lock’s starts, although his returns diminished after a career-best performance in his second assignment at Houston in Week 14 of that season.

After the season, Fangio dismissed Scangarello.

In the years that followed, Scangarello kept moving vans busy. He served one season as a senior offensive assistant in Philadelphia, then moved on to the 49ers — with whom he worked before joining the Broncos — for a single season as quarterbacks coach. Scangarello then took the offensive play-calling reins at the University of Kentucky in 2022. But an underwhelming season — despite having future NFL starter Will Levis at quarterback — followed. UK dismissed him before its bowl game.

Scangarello spent 2023 out of football before hooking on with Williams to get him ready for the NFL. That connection will likely spur speculation, but the Raiders likely have little chance of making a bold, 12-spot move up the draft board to get Williams. Thus, Scangarello is likely to work with a free-agent pickup, a mid-Round-1 QB like Bo Nix, or incumbent Aidan O’Connell.