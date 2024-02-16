Close
RAPIDS

Rapids debut new primary jerseys, they’re extremely burgundy

Feb 16, 2024, 11:11 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rapids dropped new primary jerseys on Friday for the 2024 and 2025 Major League Soccer seasons, and it’s inspired by DICK’s Sporting Goods Park’s most famous look.

The look is dubbed the “One Flag Kit,” and it features the Rapids’ signature burgundy as the primary color with sky blue accents on the sleeves and edges of the jersey. Its waved checker pattern pays homage to the supporters’ flags seen throughout the team’s home stadium on game day. The jersey also has the Colorado flag, some subtle mountain ranges, and a “96,” which is the year the Rapids and MLS were founded.

“We see each of our kits as a wonderful opportunity to represent our community and also support a cause that matters in Colorado,” said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Wayne Brant in a news release. “The checkerboard design of the One Flag Kit is meant to pay homage to the flags flying in our stadium on gameday as well as the connection between the club and our supporters at large. Most importantly, we’re incredibly proud to continue using our kit partnerships to positively impact the lives of people across our state.”

The Rapids are using the jersey as a way to make the game of soccer accessible to all kids who want to play. The club announced a partnership with the Colorado Soccer Foundation (CSF), a local nonprofit. The two organizations will sponsor soccer-specific after-school programming in elementary schools within the Adams 14 school district.

In addition to the after-school programming, the Rapids will also be sponsoring free pick-up play at both DICK’S Sporting Goods Park and Soccer City Aurora this summer.

“It’s so important to the club, that we help grow the game of soccer in the state of Colorado,” said Colorado Rapids Senior Director of Community Impact & Events Caitlin Kinser in a news release. “We’re committed to using our One Flag Kit as a platform to eliminate the various barriers that limit access to the sport and ultimately to make the game more accessible for the next generation of budding soccer stars in our community.”

The One Flag Kit can be bought online now at AltitudeAuthentics.com and MLSstore.com. The team is offering fans free name and number customization courtesy of UCHealth at the team’s season kickoff party on Feb. 28. That comes days after the team’s home opener on Feb 24, a battle with the Timbers in Portland.

