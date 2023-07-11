New group leading the charge for pro women’s soccer in Denver

Denver is the smallest market in the country with NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS teams but the Mile High City still lacks representation and the sports-loving city may be able to support more teams.

Denver does not have a WNBA team, nor has the newer NWSL granted Colorado a franchise. Denver does not have a pro women’s sports franchise and that’s despite having some of the best women’s sports among the prep ranks. That’s where Tuesday’s announcement made by a new group becomes particularly interesting.

For Denver FC (FDFC), a volunteer-based group, announced a new effort working to bring professional women’s soccer to Denver. Their ambition is to build an ethical, well-governed, sustainable and winning soccer club that will be a powerful force for good Colorado.

FDFC is in the process of assembling an ownership group to submit an expansion bid this year to join a Division One professional league, most likely NWSL.

FDFC, which is a placeholder name, is being spearheaded by Jordan Angeli, a former professional player and Colorado native who works with the Colorado Rapids; Ben Hubbard, a former Obama administration official; and Tom Dunmore, an experienced sports executive with an extensive background across professional soccer, motorsports and cricket. The group says they are supported by a diverse group of individuals, businesses and investors passionate about bringing professional women’s soccer to Colorado.

“As a former professional player and Lakewood product, I grew up dreaming of one day playing professional soccer at home in Colorado,” said Angeli in a news release. “Our state consistently produces some of the best women’s soccer talent in the world. We can create a club that thrives from this pipeline and offers some of the best players in the world the opportunity to play in their home state in front of a devoted fan base and passionate women’s soccer community.”

The group will be hosting viewing parties around the Women’s World Cup, beginning Friday, July 21 at Number 38 when the U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Vietnam. The American team features several Coloradans, including captain Lindsey Horan.

The most recent NWSL expansion franchise was sold for $53M, part of a $125M investment by Sixth Street Partners in a new Bay Area club.

