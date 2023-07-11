Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

RAPIDS

New group leading the charge for pro women’s soccer in Denver

Jul 11, 2023, 1:17 PM

Mallory Pugh Swanson...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver is the smallest market in the country with NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS teams but the Mile High City still lacks representation and the sports-loving city may be able to support more teams.

Denver does not have a WNBA team, nor has the newer NWSL granted Colorado a franchise. Denver does not have a pro women’s sports franchise and that’s despite having some of the best women’s sports among the prep ranks. That’s where Tuesday’s announcement made by a new group becomes particularly interesting.

For Denver FC (FDFC), a volunteer-based group, announced a new effort working to bring professional women’s soccer to Denver. Their ambition is to build an ethical, well-governed, sustainable and winning soccer club that will be a powerful force for good Colorado.

FDFC is in the process of assembling an ownership group to submit an expansion bid this year to join a Division One professional league, most likely NWSL.

FDFC, which is a placeholder name, is being spearheaded by Jordan Angeli, a former professional player and Colorado native who works with the Colorado Rapids; Ben Hubbard, a former Obama administration official; and Tom Dunmore, an experienced sports executive with an extensive background across professional soccer, motorsports and cricket. The group says they are supported by a diverse group of individuals, businesses and investors passionate about bringing professional women’s soccer to Colorado.

“As a former professional player and Lakewood product, I grew up dreaming of one day playing professional soccer at home in Colorado,” said Angeli in a news release. “Our state consistently produces some of the best women’s soccer talent in the world. We can create a club that thrives from this pipeline and offers some of the best players in the world the opportunity to play in their home state in front of a devoted fan base and passionate women’s soccer community.”

The group will be hosting viewing parties around the Women’s World Cup, beginning Friday, July 21 at Number 38 when the U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Vietnam. The American team features several Coloradans, including captain Lindsey Horan.

The most recent NWSL expansion franchise was sold for $53M, part of a $125M investment by Sixth Street Partners in a new Bay Area club.

***

Rapids

Rafael Navarro...

Jake Shapiro

Colorado Rapids make potential record-breaking signing

The Colorado Rapids have made a big move to bolster their attack, adding 23-year-old Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro as a Designated Player

2 days ago

Max...

Jake Shapiro

Rapids suspend player linked to international match fixing probe

The Colorado Rapids launched a slick new secondary kit on Wednesday, the first jersey that was co-designed by a local artist in MLS history

2 months ago

U.S. soccer at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park...

Andrew Mason

Ten years ago, a truly iconic Colorado sporting event took place: Snow Clasico

A Colorado spring storm, the U.S. men’s soccer team and some frozen visitors. It came together for Snow Clasico in 2013.

4 months ago

Soccer at SoFi...

Jake Shapiro

Blunder at Stan Kroenke’s $5.5 billion stadium may cost LA World Cup final

SoFi Stadium's operators have lauded the building for putting patrons closer to the action than any other NFL arena. But the way the stadium was built may now prevent it from hosting the world's biggest soccer game come 2026.

4 months ago

E. Stanley Kroenke, Josh Kroenke...

Jake Shapiro

MLS executives vote Stan Kroenke, KSE, worst owner in the league

The owner of a recent Super Bowl and Stanley Cup winner and the current second-best team in hoops, did not get love for his running of the Rapids

5 months ago

Cole Bassett...

Jake Shapiro

Rapids drop ‘New Day’ secondary kits in support of mental health in Colorado

The Colorado Rapids launched a slick new secondary kit on Wednesday, the first jersey that was co-designed by a local artist in MLS history

5 months ago

New group leading the charge for pro women’s soccer in Denver