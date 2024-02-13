Daniel Bard will miss spring training after knee surgery

Daniel Bard won’t be on the mound when pitchers and catchers report for Rockies spring training Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Instead, he’ll be recuperating from surgery to repair o torn meniscus. Bard underwent that procedure Tuesday, according to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, knocking the right-handed reliever out of action for what is expected to be the entirety of spring training.

The loss of Daniel Bard puts a hitch into the Rockies’ plans for their bullpen. The 38-year-old — who served as the Rockies’ primary closer in 2021 and 2022, leading the team in saves both seasons — had been expected to compete for the closer role again after serving as a set-up man last season.

EVEN WITH DANIEL BARD, THE ROCKIES’ BULLPEN WAS A MESS LAST YEAR

The Rockies’ bullpen ERA of 5.41 was the worst in Major League Baseball. Their FIP of 4.69 was fourth-worst.

And unfortunately for the Rockies, Daniel Bard did not carry forward his career-best 2022 into 2023.

After struggling in his relief role for the United States national team in the World Baseball Classic, Bard landed on the injured list due to anxiety. He returned in late May, but his numbers spiked across the board, particularly his FIP — from 2.86 to 6.13 — and his WHIP, from 0.994 to 1.713. He had more strikeouts than walks. And finally, his season ended with a flexor strain in his right forearm.

Still, with a bullpen that has far more questions than answers, the 38-year-old Bard figured to be in the mix to regain his 2022 role — and perhaps recapture his form from that year.

Now, those notions will have to wait.