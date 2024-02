It’s time for a Super Bowl debrief! Will Patrick Mahomes be the GOAT? Did Kyle Shanahan make the wrong call? Is it okay to not hate the Chiefs? Join Richie Carni and Rachel Vigil right now!

00:00 intro

00:30 Richie Carni joins the show

2:00 What was the best part of the superbowl

6:15 Overtime controversy

11:30 How can you hate the chiefs

18:25 How’d you feel about the halftime show

22:50 Is the NFL rigged?