BRONCOS

Fans miffed John Elway presented Chiefs with the Lombardi Trophy

Feb 12, 2024, 11:29 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos legend John Elway was at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

That’s not so strange, right? One of the great quarterbacks ever taking in the big game? No big deal.

However, fans were miffed once the game ended and the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years that it was Elway of all people presenting them with the Lombardi Trophy. He walked it through the players all the way to the stage before the party and interviews started.

It was truly an odd moment to watch. Kansas City, who’s one of Denver’s most hated football rivals, getting the most important trophy in sports from a Broncos legend. It turns out Elway was an “honorary captain” for the game, and this was just part of his duties.

Certainly Broncos Country would’ve felt better if the 49ers had won, and Elway was presenting the Lombardi Trophy to Kyle Shanahan and Christian McCaffrey. Instead, social media erupted and this was just yet another low moment for the Broncos after a miserable eight-year stretch.

