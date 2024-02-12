Fans miffed John Elway presented Chiefs with the Lombardi Trophy

Denver Broncos legend John Elway was at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

That’s not so strange, right? One of the great quarterbacks ever taking in the big game? No big deal.

However, fans were miffed once the game ended and the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years that it was Elway of all people presenting them with the Lombardi Trophy. He walked it through the players all the way to the stage before the party and interviews started.

It was truly an odd moment to watch. Kansas City, who’s one of Denver’s most hated football rivals, getting the most important trophy in sports from a Broncos legend. It turns out Elway was an “honorary captain” for the game, and this was just part of his duties.

Certainly Broncos Country would’ve felt better if the 49ers had won, and Elway was presenting the Lombardi Trophy to Kyle Shanahan and Christian McCaffrey. Instead, social media erupted and this was just yet another low moment for the Broncos after a miserable eight-year stretch.

The Chiefs beating Mike Shanahan's son and Ed McCaffrey's son in the Raiders home stadium so that John Elway had to hand them the Lombardi is unspeakably awesome — Paul Foeller (@pfoeller) February 12, 2024

John Elway having to deliver the Chiefs Lombardi Trophy is the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/IWcdZNLKFy — KC Chiefs Blog (@KCChiefsBlog) February 12, 2024

Tell me the Chiefs winning back 2 back SB’s and John Elway handing them the trophy was a nightmare pic.twitter.com/tCdcKAu5jY — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) February 12, 2024

I thought tonight couldn't get any better, and then they had John Elway bring out the Lombardi Trophy and hand it to the Chiefs. — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs getting the Super Bowl trophy from John Elway inside the Raiders stadium is peak cinema. — Sam Danes (@SamDanes26) February 12, 2024

John Elway walks up to the podium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy through a phalanx of Chiefs players who touch the trophy as he passes by. Elway, part of the relay of the Lombardi that moves the Chiefs past the Broncos with 4 all-time Super Bowl titles. That'll sting, I think. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 12, 2024

WHY IS JOHN ELWAY CARRYING THE TROPHY — Rachel Vigil (@heyrachelvigil) February 12, 2024

JOHN ELWAY GIVING THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS THE LOMBARDI TROPHY IS THE MOST MESSED UP THING THE NFL HAS EVER DONE — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) February 12, 2024