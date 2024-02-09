Close
Drew Brees might know the plan Sean Payton has for Broncos QB

Feb 9, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:06 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton are going to a need a new QB in 2024, but Drew Brees isn’t walking through that door.

Brees, who had a ton of success in New Orleans under Payton’s guidance, retired after the 2020 season. He’s since dabbled in media as well as in coaching at his alma mater Purdue.

The future Hall of Famer is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, and made the rounds on radio row on Thursday. He was on Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms and logically got a couple of questions about Payton and the Broncos. After all, they were together for 15 seasons with the Saints.

Both answers are worth your time, but the second one is quite curious. It sounds like Brees might know the plan Payton has for the Broncos at quarterback moving forward. Take a look for yourself. A fair warning, Simms uses some profane language in the clip.

“There’s always a shakeup, you know what I’m saying? You know, look, there’s some talented guys in the draft. Unfortunately, they traded quite a bit to get Russ in the first place, so if you’re in a position where you love one of these guys and are going to trade up, do you have the assets? I do know this, you really do have to build your team through the draft,” Brees said.

It’s an interesting answer, and one that makes it sound like Brees has talked to Payton about the plan. Between the smile, laugh and body language, he’s got some idea of what his former coach wants to do moving forward.

And while that plan almost assuredly won’t involve Russell Wilson, it sounds like the NFL Draft is the route he’ll go. Perhaps even a trade up to get the man Payton truly covets?

The mock drafts are all over the place, but it sounds like one guy might know. And that’s none other than Drew Brees.

Stay tuned.

