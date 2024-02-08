Close
COFFEE BREAK

What’s life like at the Super Bowl?

Feb 8, 2024, 12:25 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

What’s the BIG talk at the Super Bowl? Fanduel’s Matt Hamilton joins the show LIVE from Las Vegas! Are there any rumblings about Russ? Has Sean Payton made an appearance yet?

Coffee Break

What’s life like at the Super Bowl?