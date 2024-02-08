What’s life like at the Super Bowl?
Feb 8, 2024, 12:25 PM
What’s the BIG talk at the Super Bowl? Fanduel’s Matt Hamilton joins the show LIVE from Las Vegas! Are there any rumblings about Russ? Has Sean Payton made an appearance yet?
Feb 8, 2024, 12:25 PM
We're really talking about Jacoby Brissett over Russell Wilson? Is this a joke? Andrew Mason is live at Radio Row in Las Vegas talking about life at the Super Bowl, draft capital and the Raiders new OC.
24 hours ago
The Nuggets trade rumors are heating up plus the peak male form is discussed and if the Broncos draft JJ McCarthy... @richiecarni and @heyrachelvigil have some thoughts..
2 days ago
Could the Broncos *actually* move up to the #1 spot? Does Jimmy Garoppolo make sense for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss all things quarterbacks!
3 days ago
How will the Denver Nuggets decide to handle the trade deadline? Find a big or keep Reggie Jackson? Swipa joins Rachel Vigil to discuss options and MPJ on the Pivot podcast!
7 days ago
Cecil Lammey LIVE from the Senior Bowl joins Rachel Vigil as he talks about his first impression of Michael Penix Jr. and who stood out during day one of practices!
9 days ago
What Broncos rumors are coming out of Shrine Week? Cecil Lammey has five topics that are sparking interest for Colorado fans! Plus Richie Carni gets fired up about Joel Embiid dodging Denver.
10 days ago