BUFFS

Deion Sanders teased a big announcement that was a total dud

Feb 7, 2024, 10:49 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders told the world on Tuesday that an announcement months in the making was coming Wednesday; news worthy of the highest honor, the eyeball emojis.

With the Colorado Buffaloes still needing a defensive coordinator, Signing Day on Wednesday, and the fact that it’s Super Bowl week—and Sanders is a star—there were plenty of options. People in Boulder were abuzz that maybe even the new uniforms could be dropping early. The news that did drop was none of that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

When Wednesday morning came around Sanders, announced a new corporate brand partnership with a supplements company. The news, like the teaser for it, came via the coach’s Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Sanders is expected to be in a Super Bowl commercial for a cellphone company, according to a source. And of course, Sanders is going to hire a defensive coordinator at some point. Also, he did get a commitment from three-star prep linebacker Kyeran Garcia on Wednesday. But none of these things were worthy of his tease.

Prime said last week on national TV that a defensive coordinator hire would be coming in the next day or two. His son released a vlog on YouTube where one of the Buffs staffers also teased that the name would be coming soon. A week later and Colorado is still without a DC about five weeks from the start of spring practice.

Given how weak of a hire his offensive coordinator was it’s honestly impressive in a perverse way that the fanbase is rightfully more focused on the possible fiasco with Pat Shurmur’s counterpart or lack thereof. Further, his staff replacements have been a hit in spots, adding Phil Loadholt to fix the offensive line but the biggest move he also teased in hiring Warren Sapp still hasn’t actually happened.

For the most part, Sanders and the Buffs have had a pretty solid offseason. They’ve added a lot of talent to their roster and focused on the positions that plagued them the most in Prime’s first season. Will it be enough for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to lead Prime’s crew to the College Football Playoff that he’s eyeing, or is that talk just another wild tease for those at the foot of the Flatirons?

