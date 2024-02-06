The Nuggets trade rumors are heating up
Feb 6, 2024, 1:35 PM
The Nuggets trade rumors are heating up plus the peak male form is discussed and if the Broncos draft JJ McCarthy… @richiecarni and @heyrachelvigil have some thoughts..
Could the Broncos *actually* move up to the #1 spot? Does Jimmy Garoppolo make sense for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss all things quarterbacks!
21 hours ago
How will the Denver Nuggets decide to handle the trade deadline? Find a big or keep Reggie Jackson? Swipa joins Rachel Vigil to discuss options and MPJ on the Pivot podcast!
5 days ago
Cecil Lammey LIVE from the Senior Bowl joins Rachel Vigil as he talks about his first impression of Michael Penix Jr. and who stood out during day one of practices!
7 days ago
What Broncos rumors are coming out of Shrine Week? Cecil Lammey has five topics that are sparking interest for Colorado fans! Plus Richie Carni gets fired up about Joel Embiid dodging Denver.
8 days ago
A PURDY heated debate about the top 10 QBs in the the NFL. James Merilatt, Richie Carni and Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to rank their favorites.
11 days ago
Jesse Montano joins the show to discuss Gabe Landeskog's return to the ice, if it's Stanley Cup or bust and how the mentality is different then year for MacKinnon and Makar.
12 days ago