COFFEE BREAK

The Nuggets trade rumors are heating up

Feb 6, 2024, 1:35 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

The Nuggets trade rumors are heating up plus the peak male form is discussed and if the Broncos draft JJ McCarthy… @richiecarni and @heyrachelvigil have some thoughts..

