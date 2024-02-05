Could the Broncos *actually* move up to the #1 spot
Feb 5, 2024, 4:10 PM
Could the Broncos *actually* move up to the #1 spot? Does Jimmy Garoppolo make sense for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss all things quarterbacks!
00:00 intro
00:45 Cecil Lammey Joins the show
1:30 Could Jimmy G be the Broncos bridge?
3:40 Is Drake Maye going to drop?
7:20 Are the Broncos going to draft a rookie QB, or sign a vet?
11:20 What are the chances the Broncos move up to the first pick?
16:10 Jerry Rosberg back in the NFL
17:40 Who does Cecil think will win the Superbowl