Can the Broncos find a new quarterback at the Senior Bowl?
Jan 30, 2024, 6:28 PM
Cecil Lammey LIVE from the Senior Bowl joins Rachel Vigil as he talks about his first impression of Michael Penix Jr. and who stood out during day one of practices!
What Broncos rumors are coming out of Shrine Week? Cecil Lammey has five topics that are sparking interest for Colorado fans! Plus Richie Carni gets fired up about Joel Embiid dodging Denver.
1 day ago
A PURDY heated debate about the top 10 QBs in the the NFL. James Merilatt, Richie Carni and Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to rank their favorites.
4 days ago
Jesse Montano joins the show to discuss Gabe Landeskog's return to the ice, if it's Stanley Cup or bust and how the mentality is different then year for MacKinnon and Makar.
5 days ago
What was the biggest struggle for Todd Helton getting into the Hall of Fame? Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil as Jenny Cavnar joins the show to talk about the legacy of Helton
6 days ago
Why didn't the Nuggets go to the White House? Jake Shapiro joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the 2-0 weekend for the Nuggets along with the big win in Boston!
8 days ago
Which players do the Broncos need to find a way to keep? Cecil Lammey joins the show! Plus Cale Makar came so close to an incredible record. And Rachel has HUGE news to share!
11 days ago