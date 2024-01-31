Close
COFFEE BREAK

Can the Broncos find a new quarterback at the Senior Bowl?

Jan 30, 2024, 6:28 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Cecil Lammey LIVE from the Senior Bowl joins Rachel Vigil as he talks about his first impression of Michael Penix Jr. and who stood out during day one of practices!

