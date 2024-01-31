Close
Embiid’s behavior now has Jokic as the MVP favorite

Jan 30, 2024, 6:27 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the crucial win the Nuggets had over the Milwaukee Bucks, and explains how Joel Embiid’s behavior now has Jokic as the MVP favorite.

