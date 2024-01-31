Embiid’s behavior now has Jokic as the MVP favorite
Jan 30, 2024, 6:27 PM
Zach Bye reacts to the crucial win the Nuggets had over the Milwaukee Bucks, and explains how Joel Embiid’s behavior now has Jokic as the MVP favorite.
What Broncos rumors are coming out of Shrine Week? Cecil Lammey has five topics that are sparking interest for Colorado fans! Plus Richie Carni gets fired up about Joel Embiid dodging Denver.
1 day ago
Mike Evans praises Nathan MacKinnon for not only his production on the ice but for his ability to be a leader in a championship-worthy culture.
2 days ago
A PURDY heated debate about the top 10 QBs in the the NFL. James Merilatt, Richie Carni and Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to rank their favorites.
4 days ago
Zach Bye reacts to the outstanding performances of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in their recent games and discusses which Denver Nuggets we could see play in the Paris Olympics.
5 days ago
Jesse Montano joins the show to discuss Gabe Landeskog's return to the ice, if it's Stanley Cup or bust and how the mentality is different then year for MacKinnon and Makar.
5 days ago
What was the biggest struggle for Todd Helton getting into the Hall of Fame? Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil as Jenny Cavnar joins the show to talk about the legacy of Helton
6 days ago