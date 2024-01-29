Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

NFL Network draft analyst: Four quarterbacks have Round 1 grades

Jan 29, 2024, 3:33 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

FRISCO, Texas — Some years are more rich in quarterbacks in the first round than others. This is one of those years.

And Oregon’s Bo Nix is among those who is a viable first-rounder, according to NFL Network/NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter.

“Bo Nix deserves to be in that conversation,” Reuter said after an East-West Shrine Bowl practice at the Ford Center. “And I think he will go higher than a lot of people think.

“I think Caleb Williams — great prospect, No. 1 prospect, no question. Jayden Daniels became a first-round pick over the course of this year. Drake Maye, good prospect, bit of a down year, we’ll see where he ends up. And Bo Nix deserves to be a first-round pick. So those are the four top picks.”

Not Michael Penix Jr., who has injury concerns. And not Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy — although Reuter believes there’s a “chance” McCarthy ends up going in Round 1.

“But he’ll have second-round grades from a lot of teams,” Reuter said.

Reuter will drop his first mock draft of the offseason just after Super Bowl LVIII. His mock drafts cover from three to seven rounds. He didn’t tip his hand as to which player he would project to the Broncos based on his analysis and intel. However …

“Bronco fans will have a lot of interest in that mock draft, because we’re going to find them a new signal-caller, making the assumption that obviously, Mr. (Russell) Wilson is no longer there,” Reuter said.

“But the quarterback carousel is going to really be spinning fast this year. And it’s going to be these rookies coming in — there’s going to be five or six rookies who are going to be looking at NFL jobs. There’s gonna be Justin Fields, Wilson — all these guys are gonna be moving. It’s going to be a very interesting March and April. There’ll be some trades going on.

“And even if the Broncos can’t trade and just have to release him, that’s still going to start this carousel, and so, it’s going to be very interesting to see who the Denver Broncos end up (with) in this draft.”

It could even be Drake Maye — and possibly Maye could be the third quarterback selected, Reuter noted, because Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner, closed the gap on Maye over the course of his sole campaign at LSU.

“But I think Drake Maye can still be a good NFL player,” Reuter said. “If the Broncos pick him, he’s still got a chance to be a really good NFL player. But you have to be objective when you evaluate these guys. And I think that Maye has a lot of tools to be a really successful player.“

However, Maye’s 2023 season was “a bit of a down year,” as Reuter noted.

“I think you have to look at his whole body of work. But the thing is, that last year is the most important year in that evaluation for everybody,” Reuter said. “And you have to look at, ‘Well, was he facing too much pressure because of a very average offensive line? Were his receivers not what they needed to be to help him?’

“Now, Tez Walker is an excellent receiver, so, he had one real good one to work with. And he made some great throws. I’m not saying the guy should be a third-round pick. I’m just saying the difference between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels has lessened considerably over the course of this year.“

So, it’s a 3-QB mix atop the draft. And four have legitimate first-round grades.

It’s a good year to go QB hunting.

Broncos

Denver Broncos...

104.3 The Fan

Report: Broncos expected to trade up for QB in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos should be busy on April 25, looking to acquire their QB of the future during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft

2 hours ago

Saints helmet Broncos...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos add VP of player personnel, hire away from Saints

Multiple reports say Saints assistant college scouting director Cody Rager is joining the Broncos, specifically as VP of player personnel

5 hours ago

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

This was the year to beat the Chiefs, but it still didn’t happen

As they try to reload on offense, Kansas City was down in 2023; nonetheless, they are headed back to the Super Bowl for a fourth time

10 hours ago

Greg Penner...

James Merilatt

Unfortunately, the Broncos are polar opposite of the Niners model

San Francisco is returning to the Super Bowl, largely because of the way they're constructed, which is nothing like the setup in Denver

12 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

If the Broncos are to challenge the Chiefs, their best shot starts with a Round 1 QB

The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, the task for the Broncos is clear ... and there's one path that has the best chances of success.

13 hours ago

Jalen Shirden...

Andrew Mason

At the Shrine Bowl, a small-school running back could be worth a big Broncos look

The Shrine Bowl always produces small-school standouts who prove worthy of the challenge, and RB Jaden Shirden is the latest.

18 hours ago

NFL Network draft analyst: Four quarterbacks have Round 1 grades