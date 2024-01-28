This Shrine Bowl receiver could be worth a Broncos draft look

FRISCO, Texas — If the Broncos are going to work their way out of their looming salary-cap hole, they need to find young players in the middle and late rounds who can help.

Some were on display Saturday as practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl got underway at the Ford Center. Ordinarily, it’s the practice home of the Dallas Cowboys. This weekend, every NFL team has officials taking a look at the talent on hand.

SHRINE BOWL EAST TEAM STANDOUTS

WR DAVID WHITE, WESTERN CAROLINA

He immediately jumps off the page with his size/speed combination. I like the way he looks in passes, so his concentration is where it needs to be from a pro perspective. White already knows how to use his frame to box out smaller defenders, and he squares his shoulders to the line of scrimmage consistently — creating a large target for his quarterback.

However, the best part of his game is his route setup. White is like a cobra the way he slithers in and out of his routes. It’s difficult for defenders to get a bead on him because they can’t tell which way he’s going.

EDGE RUSHER EYABI OKIE-ANOMA, CHARLOTTE

The small-school prospects at this game are getting themselves noticed. Okie-Anoma was a player I was interested in watching because the last time I saw a Charlotte pass-rusher at the Shrine (Alex Highsmith, 2020) he turned into a star in the NFL.

It’s one day, but Oki-Anoma might be on that same track. The best drill at an all-star practice is the 1-on-1 offensive line versus defensive line — a.k.a, “The Pit.” Okie-Anoma was almost unblockable on Saturday’s practice. He uses burst to get around blockers, and I like his bend on the way to the quarterback.

However, he does have some interior power to his game, and he’s got a speed-to-power transition that is pro-ready.

RB DESHAUN FENWICK, OREGON STATE

On film, I loved what I saw from Oregon State’s Deshaun Fenwick – and I was excited to see what he could do in person. I’m happy to report that Fenwick backs up what he showed on film in practice. He’s an efficient runner with good burst. I like his vision to-and-through the hole. Fenwick shows the ability to make defenders miss with subtlety, and I l appreciate how consistent his game is. While not as flashy as some other runners, Fenwick will give you everything he can with nuance on every play.

LB EASTON GIBBS, WYOMING

Going into this weekend, I was excited to see yet another Wyoming linebacker dominate on the inside. In the tradition of Logan Wilson and Chad Muma before him, Easton Gibbs looks like another Cowboys player who can make it in the NFL.

There’s no live tackling in a Shrine Bowl practice, so it’s difficult to see what these guys can truly do in person. However, you can gather clues by where a player finds himself at the end of a play. With Gibbs, he finds himself in the backfield regularly. He’s certainly not afraid of contact, and he has a nose for the ball. I like the way he anticipates, scrapes and flows, and finds his way to the ball-carrier.

WEST TEAM STANDOUTS

WR TAHJ WASHINGTON, USC

It’s easy to see playmakers in an all-star practice when it comes to the wide receiver position. These drills and football practices are set up for guys like Tahj Washington from USC to shine, and that’s what he did on Saturday. Washington flashed early on a comeback route, but he was far from done for the day. Later in practice, Washington showed his run-after-the-catch ability with a spin move that made the defender’s head turn! He’s fun to watch and can make plays.

S RYAN WATTS, TEXAS

I knew Ryan Watts was an imposing figure from his days at Texas, but seeing him in person is marvelous! He looks the part, and even though he can’t hit in practice, Watts looked intimidating with his size/speed and presence. In coverage, Watts really impressed me with some cornerback-like skill. He’s a disruptive player against the run, but I saw evidence on Saturday that he could be a complete safety who could be moved all over the field.

RB BLAKE WATSON, MEMPHIS

One of my favorite under-the-radar running backs is here in Texas; Blake Watson from Memphis. With no live tackling, it is a bit difficult to see how a back can truly keep his feet. However, Watson showed great foot frequency and can move laterally effortlessly because he’s so light on his feet. I liked how he quickly tucked screen passes away and got down the field in a hurry after the catch. He looks like a complete back who could be a steal for some team out there.

OT ANIM DANKWAH, HOWARD

I don’t get to watch much Howard football. So, needless to say, I was dialed in on Anim Dankwah during practice – especially during one-on-one drills. For a player his size (6-foot-8, 360 pounds), Dankwah moves incredibly. He’s not top-heavy as most tall tackles are, and he showed good ability when it comes to countering secondary moves from pass-rushers in practice.

He’s a project to be sure, but he could pay off in a big way if he plays up to his potential.

Follow @CecilLammey