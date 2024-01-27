Nuggets crowd absolutely roasts Joel Embiid for avoiding Jokic

The world didn’t get to see Nuggets star Nikola Jokic take on noted dodger Joel Embiid on Saturday afternoon.

In a bizarre move, literally minutes before tip-off, the 76ers ruled Embiid out. Apparently his knee was sore in pregame warmups.

But considering Embiid hasn’t played Jokic in Denver since 2019, something feels a little fishy. He wasn’t even on the injury report before the game. It’s a move that deserves to be questioned.

And the fans at Ball Arena took it even further. They absolutely roasted Embiid, mocking him for avoiding Jokic yet again. Early in the first quarter, a loud “Where’s Embiid at?” chant broke out. It was audible on the ABC broadcast, something the announcers noted. The chant was incredibly well done.

“Where’s Embiid at?” chant breaks out at Ball Arena. pic.twitter.com/NazzaFkkNv — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 27, 2024

"Where's Embiid at?" chants have started at Ball Arena. Easily picked up by the TV broadcast too 😂 pic.twitter.com/SdPmZKimIR — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) January 27, 2024

We’ll see what Sixers head coach Nick Nurse says about the situation after the game, but he’ll have to answer some tough questions. And so will Embiid, whenever he speaks to reporters next.

But for now, Nuggets fans know what happened. They did an excellent job of making their thoughts heard across the country on Embiid dodging Jokic… again.