Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Nathan MacKinnon sends message to MVP voters after huge night

Jan 25, 2024, 11:28 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had a historic night at Ball Arena against the Washington Capitals.

Not only did MacKinnon score four goals for the second time this season, he also recored the second natural hat trick in Avs history. It hadn’t been done in more than 20 years, when Joe Sakic did it against Columbus back in 2003.

A natural hat trick is when a player scores three goals in a row, uninterrupted by his own team or the opposing team. MacKinnon netted three straight in the second period to take the score from 1-0 to 4-0.

And while the early projection from NHL writers looks good for MacKinnon to capture his first Hart Trophy as MVP, he’s not holding his breath. Asked after the game about the “MVP” chants coming from the Ball Arena crowd, MacKinnon shrugged them off in a playful way. But he also sent a meaningful message.

“I mean I’ve heard them before and I’ve never won MVP,” MacKinnon said with a smile. “It doesn’t mean much. But obviously, the fans are very supportive. Yeah, I’m not getting my hopes up.”

MacKinnon has been a Hart Trophy finalist three times in his career, but has never been given the award. He finished second in the 2017-18 season as well as well as the 2019-20 season. He was third in the 2020-21 season.

But this year could be different. MacKinnon is the first player since Alex Ovechkin in the 2007-08 season to have two four goal games in one campaign. He once again leads the league in points, jumping Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov with his effort against Washington. MacKinnon has 82 points on the year, Kucherov has 80 and the next closest is Boston’s David Pastrnak with 67.

Yes, MacKinnon was having a bit of fun after his unreal night. But he also probably really wants his first Hart Trophy. It’s not as sweet as the Stanley Cup (which he has already won), but it can’t be far behind.

Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon nets rare natural hat trick, second in Avs history

Nathan MacKinnon pulled off the natural hat trick against Washington, taking the score from 1-0 to 4-0 in a little under seven minutes

14 hours ago

Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Avalanche getting back two key players after significant absences

It's huge for the Avalanche to get Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram back; the team is finally home for two games before the All-Star break

24 hours ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Frustrating inconsistencies

Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL

2 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar is doing things the NHL hasn’t seen since Bobby Orr

Cale Makar became the second fastest defenseman to record 300 points, doing it in 280 games, just one more than Orr to start his career

2 days ago

Nuggets Avalanche Broncos...

Will Petersen

Bumbling Broncos shouldn’t distract from our championship culture

The Broncos missed the playoffs yet again, but knowing Denver could win two more titles in the next six months should make fans smile

2 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

The Colorado Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistencies

Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon sends message to MVP voters after huge night