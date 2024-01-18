Nikola Jokic again proves he’s extremely normal, goes to Philly bar

Nikola Jokic is again breaking records; this time he is the tallest person to ever walk into the 164-year-old famous ale house in Philadelphia, McGillin’s.

Jokic was led there by area native and Nuggets reserve Collin Gillespie after the team’s tight loss to the 76ers earlier on Tuesday night. The two are just some of the famed people to have visited the bar, like Jason Kelcee and Eric Lindros.

When asked if they checked to see if Jokic was of age to drink the bar said on Twitter, “Really we just wanted to check his height on his ID. Probably the tallest person to walk into McGillin’s in 164 years!”

“(Jokic) was nice about taking photos and shaking hands with other guests at the bar,” Christopher Mullins Jr., who co-owns McGillin’s with his parents told the Philly Voice. “He tried to pick up the check for all the guys (he was sitting with,) but someone had already paid so he left a generous tip.”

Apparently, Jokic drank Bud Lights since his goto Stella Artois wasn’t available and he had 50 cent wings. And all eight or so folks with the big man when The Joker by Steve Miller Band, Jokic’s favorite song, came on the Touch Tunes.

Lost the game but picked the right bar. Win or lose they all hang out @McGillins. L-R: Val, Rene, Nikola Jokic, Jake, Griffin "The Joker" is considered one of the greatest players and centers of all time and we were delighted to host him at Philly's oldest bar. pic.twitter.com/CFhXmTb0d8 — McGillin's (@McGillins) January 17, 2024

All in all, it sounds like a very normal night for a 28-year-old man. This one just so happens to be the best basketball player in the world, which meant a lot of folks wanted pictures—he was happy to be in them.

Denver plays in Boston on Friday.