Avalanche get more All-Stars as fan vote works for Makar, Georgiev

The Colorado Avalanche now have three All-Stars.

That’s a big increase from just one, after superstar center Nathan MacKinnon was the representative after the initial rosters were revealed.

Both stud defenseman Cale Makar and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev were voted in by the fans, the NHL announced on Saturday. The first five of the remaining 12 spots were made public, and the Avs earned two of them.

They're IN! ✅ Here are five of the 12 players that fans made an #NHLAllStar! Presented by @massmutual pic.twitter.com/v5Pr29ETBw — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2024

Seven more players from the fan vote will be announced on Saturday night, so wingers Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin still have a shot. After each team only got one skater in the first ballot — a rep from all 32 squads — this is pretty impressive. At the moment, Colorado has the most All-Stars in the NHL.

For Makar, this is his third consecutive All-Star Game. He joins Rob Blake as the only defenseman in franchise to earn the honor three straight times.

And for Georgiev, he’s the first Avalanche goalie since Patrick Roy to get selected, and that was all the way back in 2003.

On the season, Makar has 48 points which is 12th in the league and second among all defenseman. Georgiev has 23 wins, which leads NHL goaltenders.

The All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 3 in Toronto. We know MacKinnon, Makar and Georgiev will be there, with hopefully another addition or two joining them shortly.