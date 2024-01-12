Close
BRONCOS

Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. are second-team All-Pros

Jan 12, 2024, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:18 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Justin Simmons and Marvin Mims Jr. are second-team All-Pros, as announced by the Associated Press on Friday. But no Broncos were on the first team, and cornerback Pat Surtain II was nowhere to be found on the first or second teams after being a first-team All-Pro last year.

It marks the sixth time in the last seven years that the Broncos have failed to land a first-team All-Pro on the AP’s list, which is considered the “official” All-Pro designation as cited by the National Football League. The Broncos’ only first-teamer in that span was Surtain following the 2022 season. All of their other recent All-Pros have been on the second team.

Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro as selected by the NFL Players Association earlier this week.

For Simmons, it makes the fourth time in the last five years that he has been one of the second-team All-Pros. He previously earned the honor in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to be selected as either a first- or second-team All-Pro since Von Miller earned the honor following the 2021 season.

All three are also Pro Bowl selections and will be considered “starters” in the collection of commemorative events called the “Pro Bowl Games” to take place on Feb. 4 in Orlando.

