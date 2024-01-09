Do you want McCarthy or Penix Jr as the Broncos future QB now?

Do you want J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr as the Broncos future QB now? Watch today’s edition of Coffee Break with Rachel Vigil! Rachel and DenverSports.com Senior Broncos Writer Andrew Mason look into the National Championship game and the Broncos locker room yesterday during cleanout

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – The quarterbacks took a back seat in the National Championship Game.

03:00 – So, what to make of Washington QB Michael Penix Jr?

06:00 – Injuries are a concern with Penix, and he left the championship game banged up.

07:00 – Does JJ McCarthy need a multi-year incubation in the NFL?

13:00 – The feeling of the Broncos locker room as players left the facility.

18:00 – A lot of things are about to change with the Broncos.